The main golden jubilee flag was hoisted on the first day of January 28 at 8 am by Siva Prasad Gogoi, president, celebration committee while at the same time, 50 other flags for the golden jubilee celebration were hoisted by 50 distinguished persons of Dhakuakhana. On the other hand, the college flag on the occasion, was unfurled by Dr. Jogananda Sut, principal, Dhakuakhana College. Earlier, a cleanliness drive was done with initiation of Pradip Kumar Dutta, head office assistant, Dhakuakhana College. At 8.30 am, an earthen lamp was lit on the monument of Prahlad Gohain, founder vice-principal of the college by Dr Chandra Nath Boruah, working president, celebration committee.

This was followed by a ceremony of smriti tarpan and shraddhanjali to the departed teachers, employees and persons who were associated with the establishment of the college.

It was initiated by Purnananda Gogoi, retired vice-principal, Dilip Kumar Hatiboruah, president, teachers’ unit of the college and Prasanta Sut, president, students’ union of the college. Later the ceremonial light was lit by Bholanath Sarma. It was followed by several programmes which included inauguration of the entrance-gate to the college constructed with donation of the college teachers by Bhola Nath Gogoi, retired vice-principal, inauguration of the drinking water scheme constructed with contribution of the college employees by Nanda Chutia, retired employee of the college and inauguration of the Kalinath Boruah Memorial Open Stage by Jagdish Gogoi, senior citizen, Dhakuakhana.

A cultural procession on the occasion was taken out at 11 am with participation of several ethnic cultural troupes. It was flagged of by Mitharam Chetia, assistant teacher, Sapatia High School. Later, an educational seminar in memory of Rameswar Boruah, an employee of the college was held at 1 pm with conduction of retired professor Amiya Kumar Handique. The seminar was inaugurated by Dr Abani Kumar Bhagawati, professor, Gauhati University and it was shared by Dr Akhil Ranjan Dutta, professor, Gauhati University and Mayur Bora, Guwahati. An exhibition on the occasion was opened at 3 pm by Dr. Kamala Kanta Dutta, retired principal, Jengraimukh College. In the evening, a cultural function was organised with participation of the teachers, employees and students of the college.

The second day’s programme of January 29 began with sapling plantation in the morning. Subsequently, a felicitation ceremony of the retired teachers, employees and the people associated with the establishment of the college was conducted by Indibor Buragohain, associate professor of the college. Later, Subarna Sikha, the souvenir published on the occasion edited by Dimbeswar Gogoi was released by Dr. Bibha Dutta Neog, Associate Professor, Dhemaji College. Another book titled Chinta Ratan, a self-collection of articles by Jinu Konwar Gogoi, subject-teacher, Dhakuakhana Higher Secondary School was released by Dr Kshireswar Bora, president, Assam College Teachers’ Association. It was followed by an intimate conversation among the ex-students, teachers and employees of the college with conduction of Dimbeswar Gogoi, vice-principal, Dhakuakhana College. In the evening, a cultural show was organised where the ex-students along with local artistes enthralled the audience with melodious songs. It was inaugurated by Tulasi Das, secretary, Assam College Teachers’ Association.

On the third and concluding day of January 30, a ‘bichitranusthan’ was organised at 9 am with participation of the teachers and students of the college. The open session of the concluding ceremony of the golden jubilee celebration was held at 11.30 am. The session presided over by Siva Prasad Gogoi, ex-principal and president, celebration committee was inaugurated by renowned litterateur and journalist Homen Borgohain. In his inaugural speech, Borgohain expressed his immense pleasure to be part of the golden jubilee celebration of Dhakuakhana College and terming the last 50-year journey of the college as golden era of the institution, he inspired the college and the people of Dhakuakhana to progress more in the days of tough competition to come with hard work. He also made significant remark that a college education is not only for endowing a student with higher degree, but it must enlighten a student to be ready for life in a decent society. Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by the principal of the college Dr Jogananda Sut. Dr Girin Phukan, retired professor, Dibrugarh University while speaking as appointed speaker, stressed on imparting value education to the students so as to develop their independent thinking with conscience to be ‘man’ in future in real sense. He also gave importance in creating scientific mentality in the minds of students with college education to lead the society to the right path of life.

Speaking as chief guest in the meeting, Debaram Sut, joint secretary of the college governing body of the time of its establishment, recalled the scarification and contribution of the individuals who were closely associated in the establishment of the college. On the other hand, the meeting was addressed by minister Nava Kumar Doley and Manasjyoti Neog, principal, Harhi College as guests of honour while distinguished innovator Uddhav Bharal, Dr. Ranuj Pegu, Chief Executive Councilor, Mising Autonomous Council (MAC), Dr Suresh Dutta, principal, OPD College, Lakhimpur and Lurinjyoti Gogoi, general secretary, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU attended the meeting as distinguished guests.

In the evening, a cultural function was organised by the Cultural Affairs, Assam Government which was inaugurated by Jiten Kumar Das, District Cultural Officer, Dhemaji.