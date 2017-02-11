There are allegations by people regarding the absence of doctors in emergency and that patients coming to the hospital around 10 pm are denied treatment there. “We came with our patient for treatment. But we were asked to take the patient to Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday midnight,” alleged Joynal Uddin Laskar of Berenga on the outskirts of Silchar.

On the other hand, when asked about the situation, Dr SJ Das, Joint Director of Health Services, Cachar admitted that the authorities are aware of this bizarre situation and said, “We are doing our best to rectify the situation.”