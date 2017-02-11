The Sangha’s secretary, Ron Duarah explained that the DNS has written several petitions to the authorities, but that these have not yielded any results. He added that the Sangha had demanded eviction of all encroachments at the State Government level also, but nothing more than an acknowledgment was received from a principal secretary.

Encroachments of pavements and roadsides have become so chronic in the city that it is now impossible for a pedestrian to walk on any of the footpaths here. By being forced therefore to walk on the streets, citizens are exposing themselves to the risk of accidents every day.