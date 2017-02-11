The portal was formally launched last week by NRL MD, P Padmanabhan in the presence of Director (Finance) SK Barua and other senior officers of the company. Siddharth Neog, proprietor of M/s Neog & Sons, Jorhat successfully placed the first online order of 25 kg fully refined paraffin wax (FRPW) and collected the same from NRL’s marketing terminal at Numaligarh, an NRL release said.

The online portal, developed in-house, has been launched for the convenience of small time customers with minimum order quantity at 25 Kg (1 carton). Customers can now log in to NRL website, select the wax type, quantity, warehouse from which they wish to lift the product and make payment online using net banking, credit card or debit card. On successful payment, an order slip is generated which is required to be produced to lift the material from NRL warehouse.

NRL has also commenced sale of paraffin wax in the domestic market as well as exports since commissioning of its wax plant, the largest single unit producing wax in the country. NRL’s wax plant was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5, 2016. The 50,000-MT wax plant commissioned in March 2015 at a cost of Rs 676 crore is the country’s largest wax producing unit with indigenous technology developed by IIP Dehradun, EIL and NRL.

“In a very short span of time, NRL has been able to capture a sizeable portion of domestic market while exporting to eight countries so far including Mexico, Kenya, Nepal, Bangladesh, Nicaragua, Hong Kong, Thailand and Brazil. The last export consignment of 160 MT of wax to Brazil was flagged off on January 31 from NRL’s marketing terminal at Numaligarh,” the release added.