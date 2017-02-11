



Speaking on how he was influenced by Srimanta Sankaradeva’s ideology, Dr Bora further stated that his young age passed in a Vaishnavite atmosphere wherein he had many occasions to listen to the quotes or massages of Kirtana. The language of the tone and melody of the Naam Ghosa led me to an un-expressible world. Saying that in every moment of his life, he saw Sankaradeva’s image before him, Dr Bora also said that besides Sankaradeva’s ideology, the Vaishnavite culture too attracted him. “I didn’t know what was in the religion of Sankaradeva and how he tried to spread the spiritual knowledge among the common masses, but how it impacted our easy going, kind and simple rural people to be beautiful, progressive and cultured; I could feel that very deeply.

Referring to his novel written on the life of the saint ‘Jakeri Nahikey Upama’ in the early life of Sankaradeva could acquire knowledge related to Vaishnavism. Through his deep study, he realised that idol worshipping is meaningless, rather it spreads disorder and materialistic thinking among the people. “In Bhagavata, Puranas and the Upanishads, he found the way of mukti (freedom) lives, thereby dreaming of social and spiritual development through the Bhakti movement,” he mentioned adding everything needed for the spiritual development of a person is available in Sankaradeva’s Eksarana Harinama.

Speaking about the unmatched talent of the great Mahapurush, he further said that Sankardeva was one of the most significant saints of medieval India.

In addition, he was one of the masterful Sanskrit scholars and debaters of his time in the country. He commanded the highest respect among both his followers and contemporary scholars for which he was known as the ‘Mahapurush’. For his scholastic abilities, he was also the creator of Assamese music including musical instruments, plays and Satriya Dance. An accomplished playwright, Sankaradeva wrote, staged and performed in his own plays. He was a prolific writer and has provided the backbone of Assamese literature thereby gaining recognition as a philosopher, writer and painter.

“He was also a great reformer – providing both social and religious renewal to Assam and wider India. This was at a time when the nation and Assam in particular was suffering from social and religious turmoil. It was Sankaradeva who, by his divine love and power and his manifold contributions, united all states of Assam. For me, he was a super human being for whom instituting naam ghars and satras all over Assam and promoted his teachings and beliefs helping to remove religious and racial hatred through the promotion of tolerance.

In Guru Sankaradeva’s court, in addition to Brahmin and caste Hindus, he attracted disciples from the Muslim, Garo, Kachari, Naga, Bhutia, Kaibarta communities among others. The doors of his satras and naamghars were open to all castes. It was Sankaradeva who asked his Muslim disciple to erect the first pillar of his first satra at Bordowa,” he maintained.

On the other hand, speaking about Srimanta Sankaradeva’s chief disciple, Madhabdeva Dr Lakshmi Nanadan Bora also said that Madhabadeva was an integral part of Srimanta Sankardeva. “From my viewpoint as an author, saint-poet, Madhabadeva’s contribution to his Guru’s religion is immense. He is the author of the holy Naam Ghosa, which is as great a work as Sankaradeva’s Kirtan Ghosa.” The oration programme hosted by the Sankardeva chair, was chaired by Prof Ranjit Deva Goswami.