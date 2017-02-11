

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal being felicitated by the BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary on the occasion of 15th Bodoland Day at Bodofa Nwgwr at Kokrajhar on Friday. – UB Photos

Attending on the celebration as chief guest Sonowal thanked BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary for his noble initiative to bring peace and brotherhood in the region and taking confidence of cross section of people living in BTC area. He also mentioned that the State Government is ready to ensure all possible cooperation for all round development of BTC and added that the development of BTC is quite satisfactory but the dreams of development stands meaningless without peace. He also said that the motto of the BJP-AGP and BPF alliance government in Dispur is to make Assam a pollution, corruption, terrorism and illegal migrants free State and to ensure the safety and security of the indigenous people of Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary thanked Assam Chief Minister for providing extra budget allocation of Rs 225 crores for BTC this year. Retreating the series of developmental activities taken up by BTC since inception, the chief of BTC has stated that the steps towards implementation BTC Accord is in right direction to the satisfaction of the people of Bodoland. He also thanked the people of BTC region as well as Assam for their support and cooperation for almost 80% implementation of BTC Accord.

He also appealed to the cross section of people to maintain peace and brotherhood for over all development of this area and strongly criticised the role of ABSU for having no faith on the BTC Accord. All the organisations had supported the BTC Accord in written accept the ABSU during the signing of the historic Bodo Accord in between erstwhile BLT, Central and State Government on February 10, 2003, which is very unfortunate, he said.

Ranjit Das, former Speaker and State BJP president, Atul Bora, State Cabinet minister and AGP president and Dr Deepak Vohra, Ambassador of Africa and special advisor to the Prime Minister also attended the programme and spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the BTC Government distributed memento and cash award of Rs 10 lakh to Masum Narzary, Sony TV dance contestant, memento and cash award of Rs 2 lakh to Anjalee Basumatary, Sahitya Akademi Awardee and memento and cash award of Rs 2 lakh to Holicharan Narzary, footballer for excellence in their fields of culture, literature and sports while Biswajit Daimary, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chief of BTC, Kampa Borgoyary, ministers, MLAs including executive members of BTC, principal secretary of BTC, BC Phukan among others were present on the occasion.

Earlier the chief of BTC hoisted the National Flag and paid floral tributes to Bodofa UN Brahma. A cultural programme of various ethnic group was also held on the occasion.