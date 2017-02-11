Calling this a part of its corporate social responsibility, ONGC Executive Director SC Soni told reporters that the company had decided to help the sports sector financially and otherwise.

He said ONGC had allocated Rs 24 crore to add additional infrastructure to Tripura’s Dasaratha Deb Sports stadium on the outskirts of Agartala.

“There is no financial limit to helping the Northeastern States in sports. The Tripura government has made a Rs 150 crore project to develop the Dasaratha Deb Sports stadium. We will help them,” he added. – IANS