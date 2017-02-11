Giving details about the event in a press conference here today, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prasant Sukul said, about 1000 sportspersons from five Himalayan nations will contest in 10, both men and women, disciplines.

Sukul said, the event will be conducted jointly by the Government of India and Government of Assam. A team of the organising committee has visited the probable venues for different competitions and finalised Maulana Md Tayabulla Hockey Stadium (Archery), Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Athletics and Football), Nabin Ch Bordoloi Indoor Stadium (Boxing and Fencing), Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium (Judo and Table Tennis), LNIPE, Tepesia (Kho-Kho), RG Baruah Sports Complex (Squash), Bhogeswari Phukanani Stadium (Weightlifting).

He further revealed that they are committed to organise the goodwill event in a professional and economical way. He promised to complete the event spending less than Rs 30 crore.

The Indian team will be comprising of sportspersons from the States like Assam, Uttarakhand, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim among others which fall under Himalayan region.

Dhanraj Choudhury, the chief of the Games Technical Coordination Committee revealed that the Indian teams will be selected by the national federations by conducting selection trials. Apart from India, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal and Thailand are other countries taking part in the event.

Other organising body officials Rajbir Singh, Ajay Tiwari, Pabitra Ram Khound, Subhash Basumatary along with representatives of national federations were present on the occasion.