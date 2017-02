Servo cricket



GUWAHATI, Feb 10 - In today’s matches of the Servo 24th Guwahati Challenge Trophy All Assam Prize-money Cricket Tournament, at the Judges’ Field here, Rising Star defeated Cane Cricket Club by four wickets while Hurricane Club outplayed Eleven Star Club by 109 runs. Brief scores: Cane CC 121/7 (Arunav Gogoi 27, Bimal Rongpi 22, Subham Dey 3/11). Rising Star 123/6 (Abdul Aziz 28, Priynkur Chakraborty 27, Parash HM Bharali 3/14, Simanta Barman 2/29). Hurricane 158/8 (Dhrubajyoti Bania 35, Almiruz Zaman 23, Deep Kakati 20, Binit Choudhury 3/34, Abinash Sinha 2/21). Eleven Star 49 (Deep Moni Deka 3/13, Almiruz Zaman 2/7, Sayan Ansari 2/16). Today’s matches: Chandmari SC vs Vintage Club; ASEB SC vs Brahmaputra Boys.