SPORTS REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Feb 10 - Host Bud Cricket Club completed the semifinal line up in the Jugal Kishore Newatia Memorial 15th Bud Challenge Cricket Tournament.
In the last group league quarterfinal match at the Mangaldai Stadium today, Bud CC earned a facile six-wicket victory against Maharana Athletic Club.
Being asked to bat first, the Maharana batsmen hardly could tackle the bowling of man-of-the-match Sarupam Purkayastha and Mukhter Hussain and were all out for 129 in 38 overs of the 40-over encounter.
In reply, Bud CC took 24.2 overs in scoring 132 losing four wickets.
Brief scores: Maharana AC 129 (Rio Pramanik 33, Roshan Alam 26, Imtiaz Hussain 26, Sarupam Purkayastha 3/21, Mukhter Hussain 3/22). Bud CC 132/4 in 24.2 overs (Sarupam Purkayastha 65, Saahil Jain 25, Saurav Bhagawati 19, Rahul Singh 3/31).
Today’s match: (S/F) Navajyoti vs City CC.