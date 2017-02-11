In the last group league quarterfinal match at the Mangaldai Stadium today, Bud CC earned a facile six-wicket victory against Maharana Athletic Club.

Being asked to bat first, the Maharana batsmen hardly could tackle the bowling of man-of-the-match Sarupam Purkayastha and Mukhter Hussain and were all out for 129 in 38 overs of the 40-over encounter.

In reply, Bud CC took 24.2 overs in scoring 132 losing four wickets.

Brief scores: Maharana AC 129 (Rio Pramanik 33, Roshan Alam 26, Imtiaz Hussain 26, Sarupam Purkayastha 3/21, Mukhter Hussain 3/22). Bud CC 132/4 in 24.2 overs (Sarupam Purkayastha 65, Saahil Jain 25, Saurav Bhagawati 19, Rahul Singh 3/31).

Today’s match: (S/F) Navajyoti vs City CC.