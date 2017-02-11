



Former State champion and winner of several State level tennis tournaments, Das was also former president of the India Club. He was closely associated with the All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) as a joint secretary and carried out various developmental programmes for the AATA.

Das was a qualified national level official who conducted many National Ranking Tournaments including the Nationals. He was also in the team of officials conducting Davis Cup tie. The AATA and the entire tennis fraternity of the State condoled the untimely demise of Prasanta Das.

He leaves behind his wife, a daughter and a son.