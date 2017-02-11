

In the one-sided final, Vishnu Vardhan outsmarted his team mate Yuki Bhambri 6-2, 6-1.

Hakim Ali of Oil India Limited (OIL) clinched the veteran’s open singles title defeating Pratul Kumar Saikia of NRL 6-4, 6-4. Pratul Kumar Saikia sailed into the final defeating Rakesh Sharma of Gail 6-2, 6-4. In other semifinal, Hakim Ali defeated Debajit Borpujari of ONGC in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

In the veteran’s open doubles, Kalyan Das and Hakim Ali of OIL defeated HM Bangari and Debajit Borpujari of ONGC 6-4, 6-1.

Director Finance, NRL SK Baruah; Director Technical, Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan; GM, Commercial, Debasish Choudhury and GM, Technical, Nikunja Borthakur were present as guests and gave away the prizes in the closing function, a release issued here said.