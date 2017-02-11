GUWAHATI, Feb 10 - Indian Davis Cupper Vishnu Vardhan of ONGC emerged champion in the men’s singles of the 36th PSPB Inter Unit Tennis Tournament which concluded at the NRL Township tennis courts today.
In the one-sided final, Vishnu Vardhan outsmarted his team mate Yuki Bhambri 6-2, 6-1.
Hakim Ali of Oil India Limited (OIL) clinched the veteran’s open singles title defeating Pratul Kumar Saikia of NRL 6-4, 6-4. Pratul Kumar Saikia sailed into the final defeating Rakesh Sharma of Gail 6-2, 6-4. In other semifinal, Hakim Ali defeated Debajit Borpujari of ONGC in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.
In the veteran’s open doubles, Kalyan Das and Hakim Ali of OIL defeated HM Bangari and Debajit Borpujari of ONGC 6-4, 6-1.
Director Finance, NRL SK Baruah; Director Technical, Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan; GM, Commercial, Debasish Choudhury and GM, Technical, Nikunja Borthakur were present as guests and gave away the prizes in the closing function, a release issued here said.