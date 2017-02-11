



Wenger is yet to decide whether to sign a new contract and his 21-year reign could be approaching the end, but the 67-year-old Frenchman is adamant that he won’t let himself be affected by the turmoil.

“I focus on what is important, you know. And what is important is to prepare for the next game and analyse what happened and prepare for the next one,” he was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

“I am long enough in the job to know that you go from hero to zero in one minute. I am the same person as last Tuesday and I can analyse things the same way,” he added. Arsenal also lost to Watford at home, the first of consecutive losses in a week that left Wenger’s team 12 points behind Chelsea.

“I managed 2,000 games, I analysed 2,000 games deeply after every game so I can take comments with a distance and perspective,” he said.

“I can separate what is emotional, what is not emotional, what is objective, what makes sense or not. I am not too much affected by that,” he added. – IANS