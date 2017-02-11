|
Another Cong MLA resigns in Manipur
CORRESPONDENT
IMPHAL, Feb 10 - In another jolt to ruling Congress ahead of Assembly elections in Manipur next month, senior-most Congress leader and former Minister Phungzathang Tonsing has tendered his resignation from the primary membership of Congress on Friday, reliable sources said.
“I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of Manipur Pradesh Congress Party (MPCC) with effect from January 10,” said former Health Minister Phungzathang in his resignation letter to MPCC the President on Friday.
The 79 year-old Phungzathang was once the president of MPCC. With the resignation of Tonsing, so far, eight sitting Congress MLAs have resigned from the party.