TURA, Feb 10 - Miscreants burnt down Janapriya Higher Secondary School, the biggest school in the Bholarbitha area of Chibinang in West Garo Hills.
The incident which occurred at about 2.30 am last night has been strongly condemned by the people. According to locals, the building was set ablaze by miscreants. Three rooms were gutted in the fire. The fire was doused at about 6 am today.
Local MLA and Speaker AT Mondal said the matter need to be investigated and those responsible taken to task.