“The Parliament takes up issues in other parts of the country, but never discuss it when the people of the region, Manipur in particular are suffering from the month-long blockade.” alleged Conard while addressing a flag hoisting ceremony of NPP candidate and ex-Minister L Jayentakumar in Imphal.

He also expressed dismay over the attitude of both the Central and State Governments for not working to end the blockade which entered the 112th day on Friday.

Conrad is here to attend the election campaign of his party in Manipur which goes to polls on March 4 and 8. On Thursday, the party released its first list of 12 candidates. Ex-Speaker Maniruddin Shaikh, former Minister Thangminlien Kipgen, former MLA Vivek Raj Wangkhem and former DGP Y Joykumar were in the first list.

With the Assembly election just weeks away, most political parties have named their candidates besides releasing poll manifestoes. On Friday, Manipur People’s Party released names of around five candidates including its president N Sovakiran. The party also released its election manifesto.

The Manipur National Democratic Front also released its first list of 15 candidates including a lone woman candidate. All India Trinamool Congress Manipur unit also released its first list of nine candidates.