The Mizoram Lokayukta Act was legislated by the State Assembly in 2014, but the establishment of the anti-corruption ombudsman was delayed as the 14th Finance Commission did not allocate fund for the purpose as sought by the State Government.

The meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday evening also agreed to go ahead with formation of Directorates of Social Welfare and Women and Child Development by bifurcating the Social Welfare department.

It also agreed in principle, establishment of a separate Directorate of AYUSH and constitution of District Planning Committees in all the eight districts of the State.