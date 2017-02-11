“We are quite sensitive to the legitimate hopes and aspirations of the employees and pensioners in the current time of price rise and inflationary pressure”, he said in an interview with www. tripurainfo.com, a leading news web portal here on Friday. “The government will certainly take steps to ease the burden on them and the Finance department is already engaged in the exercise on how best to help them”, he said.

“Despite financial constraints, we will try our best to give appropriate benefits to the employees and pensioners from within the limitations of resources at our disposal”, he said.

On demonetisation, the Chief Minister clarified, “We do not question the motive behind the demonetisation because in his speech on November 8 the PrimeMinister had set out four clear objectives: recovery of black money, tracing and neutralisation of fake currency, curbing terrorism and checking corruption”, he said.

He continued, “More than 98 per cent of banned notes amounting to Rs 14 lakh crore have already come to the banking system but where is the black money in it? The remaining two per cent is also likely to be deposited back before the expiry of the RBI deadline without any major impact”, he said.

Criticising the demonetisation drive, he said, “We are still unaware of quantum of fake currency recovered while terrorism has shown no sign of declining and corruption is still rampant.”