There are five tuibur factories along the stream. It is learnt that the factory owners are reluctant to follow the DC’s order. Arguing that they don’t have alternative livelihoods, the factory owners have demanded compensation. However, the authorities have made it clear to them that there is no compensation for tobacco factories.

The police recently inspected the factories and put up notices that said the factories were closed with warnings that offenders would be punished under the law.

Health activists, anti-tobacco lobbyists and Mizoram Pollution Control Board have long been demanding closure of the tuibur factories considering the health hazards they have caused.

Tuibur is produced by passing smoke, generated by burning tobacco, through water till the preparation turns cognac in colour and has a pungent smell.

In olden days, indigenous crude devices were used for the production of tuibur on a small scale. It was produced, normally by women smoking a specially designed pipe. Now, as time passed, instruments have been devised to produce tuibur on a much larger scale. Such factories are usually based on rivulets. Increasing demand of the product necessitated this.

Concerned over the heavy pollution of water bodies on which the factories are built, the Mizoram State Pollution Control Board had earlier served an order to the tuibur factories to stop production but to no avail.

“Not a single aquatic animal could live in the rivulet near the tuibur factories. We also have asked for the closure of all these factories. However, on humanitarian ground, we feel the need to find an alternative method to produce tuibur without polluting the rivers because closing down the factories will mean taking away the livelihood of many families,” a Pollution Board official said.

The tobacco control society’s concern, on the other hand, is the health hazards that tuibur can cause to consumers.

According to official data, 62 per cent of women in Mizoram consume tobacco and its products. “Only 16 per cent of them smoke which indicates that the rest use smokeless tobacco, khaini or tuibur. Of late, tuibur has become popular among young girls which is a very bad trend,” said Dr Jane Ralte, State Nodal Officer for anti-tobacco campaign.

The toxicity of tuibur has been studied using a modified version of “Allium test”. “Even diluted solutions of tuibur exhibited significant toxicity,” the study said.

Users take about five to 10 ml tuibur orally and keep it in the mouth for some time and then spit it out. Most of the users take it several times a day.

Most of the tuibur factories are located in unhygienic environment. “The surroundings, water used for the production and adulterants double the risks of health hazards,” Dr Jane says.

Tuibur is sold in different containers, from medicine bottles to cocacola bottles – whatever the manufacturers could get hold of.