The chargesheet was submitted to Court of Special Judge Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, here by the investigating officer at Laitumkhrah police station, MN Khan.

SP (City) Vivek Syiem, said, on Thursday, Dorphang has been chargesheeted under Section 5 (C)/ (1) /6 of POCSO Act. The section entails punishment of a public representative for raping a minor.

The five others who were chargesheeted included, Mamoni Parveen, Darisha Mary Kharbamon, Sandeep Biswa, Elbert Shemphrang Kharlukhi, and Monalisa Shangpliang. All these accused were chargesheeted under different sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO.

Mamoni, Darisha and Monalisa were chargesheeted under Section 366 of the IPC, read with Section 77 of Juvenile Justice Act, Section 5 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, and Section 17 of the POCSO Act.

They have been accused of “procuring and inducing a minor girl for illicit intercourse with another person, inducement for prostitution and abetment for any offence under POCSO.”

Biswa, who is Mamoni’s husband, and Elbert, a surrendered militant and an aide of Dorphang were chargesheeted under Section 17 of POCSO Act.

So far, 42 witnesses have been examined in this case and the City SP said supplementary chargesheets will be submitted shortly against the accused after gathering more evidences.

Dorphang and the others are in judicial custody, but there is a growing demand that Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh resigns from his post after his family-run guest house was named in the FIR filed by State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on behalf of the victim.

Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has reiterated that he sees no reason for the Home Minister to step down and asserted that he would be guided by law to take a decision on Lyngdoh whether he needs to step down.

However, Dorphang has been removed from one of his posts. Sangma said that the Mawhati legislator has been removed as the chairman of Meghalaya Khadi and Village Industries Board.