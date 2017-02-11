Zeliang explained to Singh the ground reality of the ongoing face off between “the nascent Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC)” and the State Government, and the ongoing bandh which has affected the normal day-to-day life, a CMO release informed.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Roads & Bridges Minister Vikheho Swu, explained to the Union Home Minister in detail about how the Government, determined to fulfill the constitutional obligation of holding polls to the urban local bodies, had initiated the process after several tribal organisations expressed their support to holding of civic elections, 33 per cent reservation of seats for women, and how these organisations took a U-turn after the polls were announced, the CMO said.

“Photo copies of newspaper clippings of the support declaration of these organisations were handed over to the Union Minister,” it informed. The Chief Minister also submitted details of the demands of the agitating groups and the action taken by the State Government to fulfill their demands.

NTAC and the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), spearheading the movement against holding of urban local body elections in the State with 33 per cent reservation for women, have demanded the resignation of Nagaland Chief Minister by February 10. The two bodies said their movement will continue till the demands are achieved.

The NTAC also said dialogues and amicable solution that Zeliang suggested are all over and made it clear that the only option to bring normalcy to the chaotic situation now depends on the wisdom of Zeliang.

Reminding that “the clock is ticking for the end of the deadline for Zeliang to step down honourably”, the NTAC warned that at the expiry of the deadline, the people of the State will be left with no other option but resort to the most extreme step.

“And the consequences arising out of it will be borne entirely by Zeliang and his Cabinet,” it warned.