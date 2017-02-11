The daylong event was inaugurated by Dr Sikhamoni Konwar, principal of the college. In her inaugural speech, Dr Konwar stressed the need to promote the reading habit among students and said that there cannot be a better friend for them than a good book. “A book acts as a friend, philosopher and guide in our life,” she added. Reading books not only increases our knowledge, it also inculcates in us virtues and qualities like patience and perseverance and develop faculties like imagination and creativity, Dr Konwar continued.

Speaking on the occasion, librarian Gitika Das said that a book and a digital book are equally important for the present generation. “However, digital books should not compete with books, rather they should complement the latter,” she added. Several book sellers and publishers attended the fair along with students, teachers and other visitors.