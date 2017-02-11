Scores of students of the varsity had yesterday staged a demonstration, affecting classes at the institution.

One student of MA second year, who had lodged a complaint of misbehaviour against a lady lecturer of the Psychology Department, also sat on a hunger strike alleging failure of the varsity authorities to act on his complaint. The students’ union has taken up the cudgels on behalf of the student complainant and has been demanding suspension of the lecturer.

The actual incident dates back to December. The lady lecturer has also filed a complaint against the student alleging misbehaviour.

“The agitating students withdrew the demonstration at 8.15 pm last night after a team from the district administration assured to conduct a probe,” Registrar of the varsity Shikhar Sharma said, adding that the order copy for the inquiry was received today. The probe, to be conducted by an ADC, will be completed in 10 days.

Accordingly, both the complainants – the lecturer and the student – have been asked to abstain from taking or attending classes during the period of inquiry for the sake of neutrality, the Registrar said. The varsity has also formed an internal fact finding team.