ASTC managing director Anand Prakash Tiwari said a total of 253 cases have been detected by the vigilance team and over 34 staff placed under suspension and four have been discharged. “About 62 contractual employees who are found irregular in duty and habitual absentee have been dismissed,” the MD told The Assam Tribune.

Tiwari said an inquiry team has been also formed to examine all “suspicious” promotions that have been effected in the period 2006-2016.

“The corporation was in utter mess. There was no accountability. It has come to notice that many promotions and transfers were done without following due procedure,” he said. Tiwari said the corporation is taking initiatives to make all work paper-less.

“We are bringing in the best of technology available. All works, including HR, inventory, financial management, etc., will be online,” he said.

The corporation has already launched two software. One is a bus breakdown management system and the other to keep track of the shops, stalls and other property given on rent.

Through the first software, the drivers can report in case of any breakdown of their vehicle and the corporation will provide assistance through the nearest workshop. The system will also maintain an inventory of repair works, replacement of parts, etc., up to date. The second software will streamline the management of rental property of the corporation.

“Everything will be transparent. All details will be online and updated regularly. No defaulter will go scot-free,” Tiwari said.

The MD said the government had in its supplementary budget sanctioned Rs 5 crore for repair of the over 500 off road buses. “The repair works will start from tomorrow. We have given the buses to authorized dealers,” he said.

The Ulubari plot of the corporation is being converted into an event ground, where people can organize functions like marriages.

Tiwari also said the biometric system of attendance will be in place in all offices in Guwahati by the end of this month. “This will be the first phase. In the second, we will cover all the offices across the state,” he said.

On the recent burning of buses at the ASTC workshop, Tiwari said besides the probe by police, the department has also formed an inquiry team. “In the wake of the incident, we are putting CCTVs in all locations of the corporation in the city,” he said.