LUCKNOW, Feb 10 - Nearly 2.6 crore people in 73 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh will be eligible to vote tomorrow in the first of the seven phases of high-stake Assembly elections, seen as a litmus test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nearly three-year rule.
A total of 839 candidates, including from main contenders BJP, BSP, allies Congress and Samajwadi party, RLD as well independents, are in the fray from the seats in 15 districts where 26,823 polling stations have been set up.
Among the electorate are 1.17 crore women and 1,508 belonging to third gender category. The largest constituency in terms of electorate is Sahibabad, while Jalesar is the smallest. – PTI