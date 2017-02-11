The Governor was said to be still evaluating legal opinion on Sasikala’s claim to having an overwhelming support of party MLAs while a Supreme Court judgement on the disproportionate assets case was imminent next week.

On his part, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tonight asserted that his camp would not allow the party to go into hands of “a family” and that the “dream of those to capture power” will end as a “day dream”.

Sending a strong message to her detractors, Sasikala sacked Madusudanan from the primary membership of the party, a day after he switched over to the rebel camp led by caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and appointed former minister KA Sengottaiyan in his place. Sengottaiyan was relieved as the party’s organisation secretary, a post to which he was appointed last week.

Sasikala urged the party workers not to have any truck with Madusudanan and said they should extend their cooperation to Sengottaiyan. Giving a major boost to the rival camp, Madusudanan yesterday extended his support to Panneerselvam, saying he wanted to “safeguard” the party. – PTI