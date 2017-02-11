CHENNAI, Feb 10 - The wait for Chief Ministership in Tamil Nadu got prolonged with Governor Vidyasagar Rao still undecided on the issue as the feud in the ruling AIADMK escalated today with VK Sasikala sacking party presidium chairman E Madusudanan who wrote to the Election Commission not to recognise her as general secretary.
The Governor was said to be still evaluating legal opinion on Sasikala’s claim to having an overwhelming support of party MLAs while a Supreme Court judgement on the disproportionate assets case was imminent next week.
On his part, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam tonight asserted that his camp would not allow the party to go into hands of “a family” and that the “dream of those to capture power” will end as a “day dream”.
Sending a strong message to her detractors, Sasikala sacked Madusudanan from the primary membership of the party, a day after he switched over to the rebel camp led by caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, and appointed former minister KA Sengottaiyan in his place. Sengottaiyan was relieved as the party’s organisation secretary, a post to which he was appointed last week.
Sasikala urged the party workers not to have any truck with Madusudanan and said they should extend their cooperation to Sengottaiyan. Giving a major boost to the rival camp, Madusudanan yesterday extended his support to Panneerselvam, saying he wanted to “safeguard” the party. – PTI