

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal unveiling the statue of Bir Chilarai constructed by AAKRSU at Bhakarivita on the occasion of 507th Bir Chilarai Divas in Bongaigaon on Friday. – UB Photos

Taking part as the chief guest in the 507th birth anniversary celebration of Chilarai, organised by the Cultural Affairs Department at Bongaigaon today, Sonowal reiterated that various measures like setting up of the Chilarai Cultural Project, building two statues of Chilarai at Rakhaldubi and Golakganj, establishing Chilarai Information and Research Centre at Chepakhowa have been chalked up in the budget which indicate the government’s commitment to preserve the glory of Bir Chilarai for posterity.

The Chief Minister today posthumously presented the Bir Chilarai Award to martyr Balen Hazarika which was received by Hazarika’s wife Barnali Hazarkia.

Earlier, Sonowal inaugurated a statue of Bir Chilarai at the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union headquarters at Bhakribhita and laid the foundation stone of the Chilarai Socio-Cultural Research Centre. He also inaugurated a statue of Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Eco Development Park of Bongaigaon. A toy train project was also inaugurated at the park today.

Cultural Affairs Minister Naba Kumar Doley, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, BJP State president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, several MLAs and top officials of the State Government were present on the occasion.