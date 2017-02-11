

People throng the book fair being held on the occasion of centenary celebration of Asam Sahitya Sabha at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Khetra, Rupahi-Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar on Friday. – UB photos People throng the book fair being held on the occasion of centenary celebration of Asam Sahitya Sabha at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Khetra, Rupahi-Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar on Friday. – UB photos

Thousands of people thronged the Sahitya Kandari Padmanath Gohain Barua Kshetra on the third day of the celebration where several dignitaries, including Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya, encouraged the young generation to be part of development of mother tongue, dialects of indigenous communities and literature as a whole.

The 2-km-long public road from Rangghar to the main venue witnessed huge traffic jam as thousands of vehicles could not find sufficient space for hassle-free movement on the road to and fro the centenary venue.

Delivering a thought provoking speech at a programme – ‘Ramdhenu’ of Sahitya Sabha – on the utmost need of deep admiration for mother tongue, Governor Acharya said that the 100-year-old one and only literary organisation of the country, Asam Sahitya Sabha will have to play a pivotal role for future development of language and literature of all communities and groups of different linguistic identities.

Political analyst Dr Noni Gopal Mahanta and journalist Syed Zarir Hussain also inspired the people with their inspiring speeches. The programme was held in memory of Assamese literary stalwarts Bagmibor Nilmoni Phukan, Dr Birendra Kumar Bhattacharya, Ram Gogoi and Bhrigumoni Kagyung.

On the other hand, thousands of inquisitive students and youths of different districts of the State participated in a brainstorming interactive sessions called ‘Yuva Sangsad’ in an open pavilion where the topic of debate was related to the relevance of the obsession with literature and development of the State.

Senior journalists Prasanta Rajguru and Mrinal Talukdar, wildlife activist Soumyadeep Dutta and many other experts conducted the programme in memory of Hem Barua, Radha Govinda Barua, Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia and Tilak Hazarika.

The Chilarai Divas was also observed in the morning session on the premises of celebration with rich tributes to the for the great general. The morning session also saw a programme on children’s literature where writers Eli Ahmed, Hrishikesh Goswami and others were present.

The programme on children’s literature was held in memory of writers Dr Mahendra Bora, Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi, Dr Anima Dutta and Chitralata Phukan.

The highlight of the cultural programme were lively performances by a Tai cultural troupe and many other indigenous groups.