A meeting was convened here today by Deputy Commissioner Moloy Bora to discuss the plan of action for the smooth holding of the examinations in 11 centres across the district.

Bora asked the officials concerned to install CCTVs at all centres and the police administration to take over the centres to prevent any untoward incident. The DC asked the police to deploy adequate personnel for protection of the strongroom where answer scripts and examination papers would be stored.

The DC instructed the Education officials to follow the SEBA guidelines for the smooth conduct of the examinations beginning from February 17. He asked the officials to ensure that no mobile handsets or electronic gadgets are carried inside the centres and also to make provisions in case someone carries it, to keep the phone under the safe custody of the principal or head teacher.

Bora said the administration would keep strict vigil during the examination days and stringent action would be taken against anyone indulging in unfair means. “No leniency will be shown towards anyone resorting to unfair practices during the exams. Whoever is caught indulging in unfair means, will be taken to task,” he added.

The district administration has convened a meeting with the invigilators tomorrow to apprise them of the plan of action taken up by the administration and the dos and don’ts to be followed in ensuring the smooth conduct of the examinations.

Meanwhile, the administration has started barricading five examination centres which do not have boundary walls. This year 6,646 candidates will appear in the HSLC examination, of whom 3,199 are male and 3,447 are female. There are 287 candidates for the High Madrassa examination, of whom 118 are male and 169 female.

On the HS examinations beginning from February 20, DC Bora made it clear that the rules and regulations pertaining to the HSLC examinations would also be applicable here. Altogether 3,746 examinees will appear in the HS examinations in four streams comprising Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational Subjects.

The meeting on Thursday was also attended by ADC in charge of Education, FR Laskar, ADC Ruth Lienthang, CO, Hailakandi, Tridip Roy, CO, Katlicherra, James Aind, CO, Lala, Madhumita Nath Gogoi, DSP, Faiz Ahmed Barbhuiya and Zonal Officer, HSLC Evaluation Zone, Hailakandi, Sirajul Islam Mazarbhuiya.