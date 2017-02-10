According to NHM sources, the inaugural programme was chaired by Manju Das, headmistress of Sankardev Mission ME School by administering Albendazole tablets. Dr Ganesh Brahma, District Immunization Officer (DIO), Subhraneel Das, CRC, Nilakshi Bordoloi, Social Welfare Officer, Chanda Singh, DME of NHM, Udalguri, Bhagawan Das, Ramesh Das, Dilip Dutta, headmaster of Sankardev Mission High School were also present on the occasion. All 800 students who were in attendance were given tablets on the spot to consume after the midday meal.

NHM sources stated that a total of 2,77,600 children and youngsters from one to 19 years have been targeted under the scheme in the district. Though many government schools are yet to be covered by the mission, 1,95,000 children were administered the tablets today at Anganwadi centres, tea gardens and private schools besides other government schools in the district. The NHM sources added that the remaining schools of the district would be covered in the next phase on February 15.

Health camp: The Bhutiachang Tea Estate in Udalguri district conducted the Pradhan Mantri Matri Suraksha Abhiyan (PMSA) health camp for pregnant women on the Bhutiachang TE Hospital premises on Thursday. A total of 20 beneficiaries were examined in the camp.

An awareness meeting was also held, which was attended by beneficiaries, mothers’ clubs and Anganwadi workers and ASHAs. Dithakananda Hazarika, ADC, Jitu Kissan, BJP district vice president and Tea Morcha spokesperson, Dr T Biswal, the hospital doctor, and Chanda Singh, DME, attended the meeting.

ADC Hazarika spoke on the scheme and safety of pregnant women, while Chanda Singh, DME of NHM, Udalguri, stressed the need of medical examination to reduce IMR and MMR. Singh also mentioned the deworming programme for children and youngsters.

Jitu Kissan dwelt on the health scenario in tea gardens. He spoke on the Atal Amrit Abhiyan and MMU deployment for the improvement of health of tea community people in the district.