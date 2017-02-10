The protesters demanded compensation for the deceased and free treatment of the injured. They blocked the NH-37 around 9 am. The agitators dispersed after about an hour when Executive Magistrate Dipu Deka assured them of meeting their demands.

The truck, reportedly en route to Jorhat from Arunachal Pradesh, skidded off the road and turned turtle on the drain. The Lahowal Police have detained the driver and handyman of the truck.