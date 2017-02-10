ULFA president Arabinda Rajkhowa, vice president Pradip Gogoi, general secretary Anup Chetia and other cadres of the outfit will also be present in the conference.

ULFA cadres from different parts of the State will attend a meeting on February 12 to discuss the various problems being faced by them.

2 dacoits nabbed: Doboka Police nabbed two dacoits – Izzat Ali and Nasiruddin – and recovered Rs 10 lakh in cash, a pistol and live cartridges from them on Thursday.

It may be mentioned here that a gang of dacoits looted Rs 20 lakh by waylaying a vehicle carrying UBI money at Doboka on the Sarupathar Road on February 6. One Raju Ali and other members of the gang are still absconding.