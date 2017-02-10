The books were displayed on four massive boards and prominent litterateurs, educationists and publishers, including Dr Hitesh Deka, Sonaram Boruah, Giripad Choudhury and a host of others were present on the occasion.

The reception committee has published about 100 books on the occasion of the centenary session. The remaining books were published in individual capacity.

Earlier, prominent publisher Giripad Choudhury released the souvenir of the centenary Sahitya Sabha, which has been edited by Prasanta Chutia and Anil Panging.