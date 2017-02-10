Diamond jubilee:: Tinsukia College, one of the premier higher educational institutions of Upper Assam, is going to celebrate its diamond jubilee with four-day programme from April 8.

An editorial board to edit a souvenir, to be published on this occasion, has already been formed with Dr Apurba Bhaskar Gogoi as chairman and Dr Ratna Gopal Gogoi and Kanak Kalita as joint editors. The souvenir editorial board has invited write-ups from ex-students and ex-teachers of the college.

TDJA meet: An important meeting of the Tinsukia District Journalists Association (TDJA) executive body was held at the Inspection Bungalow of the Forest Department at Saikhowa on Sunday.

TDJA president Anuj Kalita presided over the meeting in which several important decisions were taken. The journalists of Sadiya expressed their desire to set up an independent press club at Sadiya due to communication problem, which was approved by the meeting. A thorough discussion on the issues related to the association was also held in the meeting, which decided to organise the next TDJA biennial conference at Digboi under the auspices of Digboi Press Club on April 2. As a part of the conference, the TDJA members will visit Sadiya with two-day programme on March 25 and 26. During this visit, the journalists will meet the local people, representatives of different organisations of Sadiya to know their long pending grievances. A new edition of TDJA magazine, named Janadhwani, will be published in the conference.