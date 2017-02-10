The administration, in association with Solid and Liquid Resource Management, (SLRM), Vallore has decided to collect garbage from each house, office and commercial establishments within the town areas of Bilasipara, Sapatgram and Chapar, separate the bio-degradable and non-degradable products.

The administration with the help of SLRM, will later put the segregated bio-wastes for composting while products like plastics will be processed chemically. It was informed by the Director of SLRM, C Shrinivasan that the bio-degradable wastes will be converted to manure while the other products will be reused in different forms, which will be later sold in the market, who also added that after Kokrajhar, Bilasipara will be the second town in the State to adopt such a process of organised collection of wastes and reuse it successfully.

He also said that the project of utilising such wastes is very cheap and will employee a large number of people. “For every 250 families, five people will be directly employed, and their expenses will be paid by the profit generated from selling the manures and other products,” said Shrinivasan.

The administration along with SLRM, also organised a two-day workshop and awareness campaign recently with the members of various town committees on the project and how to make it successful with the help of common people.

Speaking on the occasion, the SDO (Civil), Bilasipara, Dr MS Lakhmipriya said that the project uses very minimal government funding and will be managed by the help of citizens. It was also informed that the project will start from March 21.