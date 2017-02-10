After attending the meeting, he visited the farms of Jyoti Farmers Club of Chengnoi where pumpkin, toria, papaya, chilly etc., are cultivated commercially. He also visited the fields of progressive farmers of Nalbari district namely, Pankaj Kalita, Balitara who is a prize winning farmer and more particularly a farmer of pumpkin and tuberose cultivation; Biju Kalita, also a nominee of an ICAR award this year and who is mainly engaged in fishery-based farming system with components like pig, poultry, duck and horticultural crops.

The other accompanying officials were Dr BC Deka, Director ATARI, Zone III, ICAR, Meghalaya; Dr HC Bhattacharyya, Director of Extension Education, AAU, Jorhat; Dr R Bordoloi, Principal scientist; Dr M Deka, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK, Nalbari along with the divisional scientists from KVK, Nalbari HS Dutta, S Bhuyan, M Bharali.

DDG Dr Singh interacted with farmers in the field and expressed his satisfaction and greeted the KVK scientists for their untiring effort to disseminate and hand over the technological tools to the farming community for achieving their dream goal and ultimately contributing to the national prosperity. He put emphasis on cultivation of different crops in cluster approach by adopting modern techniques.The visiting team exhorted the scientists of KVK, Nalbari to continue their dedication and serve the farming community for greater interest of the nation.