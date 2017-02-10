Police sources said that liquor worth Rs 7,514 was recovered from the house of one Gopal Rai, while 15 kg of ganja and a bike (engine no. CF5GB1675101, chassis no. MD625MF53D1G23111) was recovered from the residence of Dineshwar Rai of the same village. Ten kg of ganja was recovered from the house of one Naresh Barman.

Police said that the accused, who are absconding, will soon be put behind bars and that similar drives will continue.

Stolen vehicle recovered

MANGALDAI, Feb 9 - In a very swift action, the Mangaldai police with the cooperation of Baihata Chariali police on Wednesday evening managed to recover a brand new Bolero pick-up van stolen from the residence of one Taufique Ali of Kahilipara, Guwahati on Monday.

According to the investigating police officer, the vehicle was recovered from the residence of Ajoy Nath of village Malibari-Dakhsin Chuburi under Baihata Chariali PS. The police has already identified three members of the car-lifting gang involved in the incident. They are – Moinul Ali of Dhula and Bubu of Katahi, both from Darrang district along with Ajoy Nath, owner of the house from where the vehicle was recovered. All three of them are absconding. – Correspondent