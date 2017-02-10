The workers under the banner of Anganwadi Karmi Sahayika Santha (AKSS), Goalpara district were protesting against not raising the honorarium of the anganwadi workers and helpers, which at present stood at Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

The AKSS also handed a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister to the district Social Welfare Officer wherein they resented the State govt’s backtracking on the promise made earlier for increasing their honorarium, which was not even mentioned in the recent State annual budget. Besides demanding ESI facilities, they also demanded promotion of all anganwadi helpers to all vacant posts of anganwadi workers and also 80% reservation of anganwadi workers to the vacant supervisor posts.

The AKSS also demanded provision of safe drinking water and hygienic kitchen in all the anganwadi centres, renovation works of the centres and upgradation of the mini centres to full-fledged ones. The memorandum also mentioned supply of standard pre-school kits and toys which can be used by the children.