Addressing the participants, he said that with support of the people the message of cleanliness has reached every nook and corner of the nation. The Governor appealed to the citizens including women and students to actively participate in the endeavour of Swachh Bharat Mission and undertake responsibility of cleanliness at public places, own dwellings, work places, surroundings, localities, towns and villages so as to protect ourselves from any disease as well as to make India a clean nation.

He also called upon the Kokrajhar Municipality Board and the residents of the town to keep their town always clean and try to earn rewards for this in the State and national levels.

In his speech, he also urged the BTC authority to develop the tourism sector in the area so as to attract tourists from outside as it has tremendous potential because of its geographical location.

BTC Principal Secretary Biren Chandra Phukan, BTAD IGP Dr LR Bishnoi, Kokrajhar, Deputy Commissioner Bibekananda Choudhury, SP Rajen Singh, officers of district administration, volunteers of SBM and more than hundreds of citizens joined the Governor with full enthusiasm in the drive.

Earlier, the Governor was welcomed and felicitated by Kokrajhar Municipality Board, Kokrajhar Development Authority and heads of educational institutions.

Purohit on Wednesday also inaugurated the National Convention of Workers of Indo-Bhutan International Border Areas organised by Seemanta Chetana Manch, Purvottar at Science College, Kokrajhar.

Attending the programme as the chief guest, he urged upon the people to come forward to build a healthy society so that the dream of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the Freedom Movement are not marred.

BTC Deputy Chief Kampa Borgoyari also attended the programme and spoke on the historical background of this land. A Gopalakrishnan Murulidharan, Dr Kamala Kanta Saharia, Ajan Mahanta and other top leaders of Seema Chetana Manch also attended the programme.

Around 250 delegates from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim participated the convention.

It may be mentioned here that the Governor arrived in the district on Tuesday afternoon and took stock of the development activities in the district and also met the delegations of BPF, ABSU, ABYSF, BTCHYP, BJSM, BJP Kokrajhar district unit and Asam Sahitya Sabha to acquaint himself with the grievances and problems of the people.

Purohit called upon the officials concerned to be transparent and punctual in their official duties. Earlier, BTC Principal Secretary, Biren Ch Phukan, the Deputy Commissioner Kokrajhar B Choudhury, BTAD IGP Dr LR Bishnoi, SP Rajen Sing and highly -placed civil officials accorded a warm welcome to the Governor at the Kokrajhar Circuit House.