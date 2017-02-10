Mitali Gupta, general secretary of the union said that they are protesting the apathy of the ONGC administration since 1986. Gupta added to say that they have faith in the district administration and made it clear that they will not hesitate to stage protest if the demands are ignored henceforth.

“There are 290 workers working on casual role under the office. When all our appeals fell into deaf ears, we approached the Assistant Labour Commissioner, Cachar to find a solution to the stalemate. Further, we also appealed to the Industrial Tribunal at Guwahati.

Subsequently, in a sudden move the ONGC authorities here randomly regularised jobs for 98 workers on December 28, 2016. But the move was purely arbitrary flouting the norms of regularisation. We protest such unconstitutional move and shall continue to protest till jobs for all workers under the union are regularised,” Gupta maintained.