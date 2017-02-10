In this government-sponsored celebration, Chief Minister Sonowal will confer Bir Chilarai award of 2016 to martyr Bolen Harijan, a jawan of paramilitary force, who had sacrificed his life in an encounter with Maoist insurgents. His family members would receive the award.

Meanwhile, the administration has sought support and cooperation from all the Koch-Rajbongshi organisations to make the celebration a grand success.

But some organisations of the community are already divided over the celebration. Pradip Ray faction of AKRSU would celebrate the Divas on the same day at their Bhakharivita head office in the town. They had invited the Chief Minister to unveil a statue of Bir Chilarai at their office premises, but they got no response from him, said the leaders of the group.

“The government has failed to select the right person for Bir Chilarai award. The person who is going to get it posthumously is fit for gallantry award instead for his battle against insurgents,” said Purabi Sarkar, a woman leader of the community.

Bhupen Ray, General Secretary of Koch-Rajbongshi National Forum, had also made the same allegation against the government for not choosing the right persons for the award. The forum’s leaders see conspiracy in this government-sponsored celebration. The Forum would celebrate the Divas at Sidalsati in Bongaigaon separately on the same day, Ray said.

On the other hand, Hiteswar Barman faction of AKRSU has extended its full support to this administration-backed celebration.