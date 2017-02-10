

Students of various educational institutions staging the protest in front of Sadar Police Station, in Jorhat on Thursday. – UB Photos Students of various educational institutions staging the protest in front of Sadar Police Station, in Jorhat on Thursday. – UB Photos

According to the protesters, the girl was harassed by some youths on the DCB College lane and a few of them also passed lewd comments. The news about the eve-teasing incident went viral yesterday after the girl mentioned it on a social networking site. It was alleged that the eve-teasers had even touched her physically on Wednesday evening.

As the youths had covered their faces during the molestation, it was difficult to identify the members of the gang.

“We withdrew our protest after a magistrate assured us of taking steps to nab the culprits soon,” said Rituraj Goswami, who is the district secretary of Students’ Federation of India.

Goswami added that the administration has also promised to introduce a 24x7 helpline number for girls so that they can call the police immediately in the event of any crisis.