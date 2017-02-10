Chandmari SC upset Maharana

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 9 - In a quarterfinal group league match of the Bud Cricket Club organised Jugal Kishore Newatia Memorial 15th Bud Challenge Cricket Tournament at the Mangaldai Stadium today, Chandmari Sports Club posted a convincing two-wicket victory against Maharana Athletic Club. Maharana were restricted for 109 in 29.1 overs after being put into bat first. In reply, the Chandmari batsmen took 31.1 overs to overtake Maharana’s total losing eight wickets. Debajit Basumatary of the winning team was named man-of-the-match. Brief scores: Maharana AC 109 (Roshan Alam 37, Debajit Basumatary 4/28). Chandmari SC 112/8 (Khairul Khan 24, Diganta Thakuria 22, Anup Barman 21, Sajid Khan 4/21, Roshan Alam 2/27). Today’s match: Bud CC vs Maharana AC.