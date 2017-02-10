Jubajyoti, SG Club win

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Feb 9 - Jubajyoti Sangha and Satgaon (SG) Club posted victories in today’s matches of the Servo 24th Guwahati Challenge Trophy All Assam Prize-money Cricket Tournament at the Judges’ Field here. In the first match of the day, Jubajyoti Sangha defeated Bishnujyoti Suraj Sangha by 29 runs while in the second encounter Satgaon Club thrashed Vintage Club by 70 runs. Brief scores: Jubajyoti 168/7 (Mentab Jamal 46, Bhabesh Das 35, Dushyant Pratap 31; Atul Singh 3/14, Ganesh Rai 2/19). Bishnujyoti SS 139/9 (Kousar Ali 30; Ranjan Sarkar 3/23, Ranjan Ramchiary 2/12). SG Club 145/9 (Sanjeet Basfor 34, Sanjay Ram 23, Suraj Thakur 21; Rahul Baid 3/37, Sanjay Verma 2/21, Rahul Roy 2/15). Vintage XI 74 (Vikash Shah 23; Priyangshu Baruah 5/18). Today’s matches: Cane CC vs Rising Star; Eleven Star vs Hurricane Club.