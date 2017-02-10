Youths in the age group of 15 to 40 years may take part in the competition which wil1 be held at the Rohini Kr Bhuyan Memorial Rock Field behind State Zoo here.

The first three position holders will be awarded Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively along with trophies.

Youths, including both male and female may contact AMA officials Kishor Kr Baruah or Amar Jyoti Deka at their RG Baruah Sports Complex office here, a release said.