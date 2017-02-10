The tournament, organised by the Tennis Club of Silchar was ceremoniously inaugurated by Subhash Mohan Dev, president of the club in the presence of Akhilesh Kumar Singh, DIG Southern Range and other members.

Over 100 players from across the Northeastern States are taking part in the competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Subhash Mohan Dev said that this is an excellent opportunity for players from this region to come and play here. “ This assembly of players shall boost the standard of the game here,” Dev mentioned.

Meanwhile, as many as 10 matches in the under-18, seven matches in the under-14 and two matches in the under-12 categories were played today.