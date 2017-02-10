

Nidhi Chilumula Nidhi Chilumula

In the semifinals on the fourth day of the championship today, Vishnu Vardhan got the better of Vinod Sridhar of ONGC 8-4 while in the second semifinal Yuki Bhambri defeated Vijay Sundar Prashanth of GAIL by an identical margin of 8-4 games.

In the women’s singles open event, Nidhi Chilumula (IOCL) lifted the trophy defeating Sai Samhitha of ONGC 8-2 in the final.

In the men’s open doubles final, Vinod Sridhar and Vijay Kannan of ONGC defeated Jitendra Sharma and Rupesh Kumar of GAIL 10-0.

In the veteran’s men’s team event, BPCL, represented by Bhushan Akut, Arpan Ghosh, Pramod Gulati and Venkata Ramani upset favourites OIL represented by Kalyan Das, DS Mondol, Hakim Ali and RK Singh 2-1 in a thrilling encounter.

In the veteran’s open singles, Hakim Ali of OIL, Debajit Borpujari of ONGC, Pratul Saikia of NRL, Rakesh Sharma of GAIL sailed into the semifinal stage.

In the veteran’s open doubles, Kalyan Das and Hakim Ali of OIL, Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan and Pratul Saikia of NRL, HM Bangari and Debajit Borpujari of ONGC and Parag Gupta and Harish Khurana from EIL moved into the semifinal stage, stated a release.