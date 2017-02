MNF picketing



AIZAWL, Feb 9 - Opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) party workers continued to picket the official residence of the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Training Lalrinmawia Ralte and office of the Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) chairman T Sangkunga for the third consecutive day today. Police said that though tension prevailed in the area where picketing was undertaken, no serious law and order problem had occurred so far. – PTI