This was the first major project undertaken by NEC under the new scheme which covers 14 roads connecting the neighbouring States and would be taken up during 2017-18, they said.

The NERSDS was aimed at maintenance, construction and upgradation of roads which remained neglected because of being low in priority, according to NEC secretary Ram Muivah.

The 67 km long Mebo-Dholla road connecting Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, 51 km long Tening (Nagaland) and Lekie (Assam), upgradation of NH 202 and NH 150 and upgradation of NH 2 to Dikhu bridge via Longmisa in Nagaland, would be taken up under the scheme.

In Meghalaya, the NH 217 in Damra connecting NH 127 via Mendipathar has also been identified in the first list.

The Kawnpui-Bairabi road in Mizoram, Belonia-Amlighat-Sabroom road in Tripura, upgradation of Longleng to Tuensang road and the RCC bridge over Dhansiri in Udalguri district have been taken up among others, an official notification said.

The NHIDCL has been asked to prepare DPR and execute these projects this year, while the remaining eight projects, including the one in Sikkim would be taken up in the next fiscal, it said. – PTI