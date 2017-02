549 panchayat leaders join BJP in Arunachal



ITANAGAR, Feb 9 - Altogether 549 elected panchayat members, mostly from Congress, joined BJP today at Seppa in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu who expressed hope that all panchayat leaders across the State would join BJP before February 20. Khandu himself had joined the saffron party and formed a BJP government in the State on December 31. – PTI